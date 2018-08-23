Wild Crypto Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Wild Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Wild Crypto has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Wild Crypto has a total market capitalization of $218,125.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00262092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00148313 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032381 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wild Crypto Token Profile

Wild Crypto’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com . Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

