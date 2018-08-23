WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 12,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $171,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 231.9% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 246,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 138,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

