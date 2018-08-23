White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,831 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 103,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.11. 793,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,067,758. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

