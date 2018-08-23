White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,293 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.