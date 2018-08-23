White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

VFH traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,627. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

