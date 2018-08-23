Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.31

News articles about Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7930283517648 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 68,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

