Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) CFO Sells $156,320.00 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) CFO John Wittkowske sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $156,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

