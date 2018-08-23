Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (MNP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.59

News coverage about Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) has been trending very positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.59 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9857295323465 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 11,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,219. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

