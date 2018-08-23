Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $773,000 Position in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 549,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get athenahealth alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATHN shares. BidaskClub downgraded athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on athenahealth from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on athenahealth from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. athenahealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.55.

In other athenahealth news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $751,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,366,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $820,233. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATHN opened at $154.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. athenahealth, Inc has a 52 week low of $111.61 and a 52 week high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.77 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

athenahealth Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN).

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.