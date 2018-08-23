Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $12,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $11,690,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $9,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $7,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $5,461,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $679.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

