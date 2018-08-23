Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,228,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $219,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 200,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,340,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.06%. equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

In other news, COO David E. Westerburg sold 18,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $318,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Scalise sold 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $176,741.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

