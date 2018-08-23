Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,435 Apache Co. (APA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,435 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 82,128 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 147.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 234,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 107,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APA opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Argus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.