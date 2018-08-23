Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.64 Million Stake in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cotiviti were worth $31,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cotiviti news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $1,025,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 25,000 shares of Cotiviti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Cotiviti stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cotiviti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

