Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates $42.00 Price Target for Campbell Soup (CPB)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

CPB opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In other news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 978,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after acquiring an additional 239,800 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,277,000 after acquiring an additional 867,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litespeed Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,432,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

