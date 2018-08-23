Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News articles about Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wellesley Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.4144834836984 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wellesley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of WEBK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 12,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wellesley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Fontaine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

