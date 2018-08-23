Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6,330.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

In other news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $40,373.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $49,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.45 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

