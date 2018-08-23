Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Victory Capital (VCTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR):

8/8/2018 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Victory Capital was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Victory Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2018 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/15/2018 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/13/2018 – Victory Capital was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Victory Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2018 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

6/30/2018 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 3,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,042. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Victory Capital Holdings Inc alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 433,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $11,690,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $9,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $7,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,374 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.