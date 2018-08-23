Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) recently:

8/13/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

8/13/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $12.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/8/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

7/26/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/16/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/10/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get elf Beauty Inc alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $704,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $74,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for elf Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for elf Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.