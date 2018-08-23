Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) recently:

8/8/2018 – Adesto Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are adjusting our 4Q18 estimates and 2019 estimates to include the associated OPEX related to Echelon and the potential $6-$8 cost savings, which we assume occurs in the OPEX line. For 4Q18, we increase our OPEX by $4.4MM to $13.1MM to reflect a full quarter of operations of Echelon. For 2019, our OPEX increases to $47.8MM from $31.9MM to reflect a full year of of savings. Our $12 PT remains 2.4x EV/sales (2019).””

8/2/2018 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2018 – Adesto Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Adesto Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our $12 PT following the qrt. Adesto indicated that its gross margins would recover in 3Q to 46.5% (vs. 43%) helped in part by S3 contribution but also recovery in base business. We believe the acquisitions could expand the TAM meaningfully and open up content opportunities, specifically around industrial IoT . With an improved financial profile and higher revenue base, we would buyers at these levels.””

7/30/2018 – Adesto Technologies is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/25/2018 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

7/16/2018 – Adesto Technologies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Adesto Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. sell-side analysts predict that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Narbeh Derhacobian purchased 10,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 614,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,371.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

