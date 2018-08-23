Weatherford International (WFT) & NOW (DNOW) Head-To-Head Survey

Weatherford International (NYSE: DNOW) and NOW (NYSE:DNOW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Weatherford International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Weatherford International and NOW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 5 16 0 2.76 NOW 0 8 4 0 2.33

Weatherford International currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.97%. NOW has a consensus target price of $14.44, suggesting a potential downside of 17.18%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than NOW.

Volatility and Risk

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOW has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and NOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -46.44% -283.53% -8.92% NOW 0.14% 0.76% 0.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and NOW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.70 billion 0.50 -$2.81 billion ($1.16) -2.44 NOW $2.65 billion 0.71 -$52.00 million ($0.27) -64.59

NOW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International. NOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weatherford International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial-lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, down hole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems; sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers for maximum production with minimal cost; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology to operators for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional, and logging and measurement while drilling systems; rotary-steerable systems; high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; managed pressure drilling, conventional mud-logging, drilling instrumentation, gas analysis, well site consultancy, open hole and cased-hole logging services; reservoir solutions and software products; and remediation services. Further, the company provides equipment and drilling tools; tubular handling, management, and connection services; equipment rental services; and onshore contract drilling and related services, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and work over rigs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.