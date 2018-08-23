WBI Investments Inc. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 245,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after buying an additional 77,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 218,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $905,480. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

