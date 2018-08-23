WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 97,688 Accenture Plc (ACN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,000. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1,172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $128.27 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $185,184.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $811,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

