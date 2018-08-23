WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 684,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of People’s United Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,843.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 75,404 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,377,631.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

