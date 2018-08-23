Watsco Inc (WSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,986,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 339,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 17.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,877. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $141.61 and a fifty-two week high of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 105.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

