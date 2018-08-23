Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

