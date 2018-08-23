Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00013620 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance and Huobi. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $93.89 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001662 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004991 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000123 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

