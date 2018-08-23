Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,557,455 shares of company stock valued at $912,760,275. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.67 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

