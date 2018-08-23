Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 113,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 25.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $108.17 and a 12 month high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,818,338.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,377,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

