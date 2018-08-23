VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VSL opened at GBX 83.55 ($1.07) on Thursday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.07).

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC is an investment trust that invests in opportunities in the alternative lending market through specialty lending platforms (Platforms) across the world and other related opportunities. This includes investing in assets originated by Platforms, as well as through floating rate senior secured credit facilities, equity or other instruments.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.