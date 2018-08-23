VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON VSL opened at GBX 83.55 ($1.07) on Thursday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.07).
About VPC Specialty Lending Investments
Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.