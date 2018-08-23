Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 76,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

