Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €209.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €209.00 ($237.50) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($246.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €195.65 ($222.33).

Get Volkswagen AG Preference Shares alerts:

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares stock opened at €138.82 ($157.75) on Monday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 12-month low of €124.75 ($141.76) and a 12-month high of €192.30 ($218.52).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.