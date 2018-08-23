Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price (down previously from GBX 255 ($3.26)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 210 ($2.68) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 220 ($2.81) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 239 ($3.06).

VOD stock opened at GBX 175.88 ($2.25) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.06).

In other news, insider Vittorio Colao sold 955,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £1,739,463.18 ($2,223,524.45).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

