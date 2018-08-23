VMware (VMW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $6.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.50 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $100.75 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. VMware’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of VMware to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.77.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $4,279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,691.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $5,889,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at $46,058,971.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

