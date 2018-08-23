VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,860 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 77.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in VMware by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VMware by 102.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in VMware by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $1,110,724.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $5,889,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at $46,058,971.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VMware to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.