VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,860 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 77.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in VMware by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VMware by 102.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in VMware by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:VMW opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $165.00.
In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $1,110,724.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $5,889,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at $46,058,971.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VMware to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.