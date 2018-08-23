VMware, Inc. (VMW) Position Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of VMware to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $4,279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,691.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,967,729. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $154.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

