Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,042 Home Depot Inc (HD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,059,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $769,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,285,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,001,803,000 after buying an additional 934,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,121,990,000 after buying an additional 899,399 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Home Depot by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $189,673,000 after buying an additional 643,600 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $198.97 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $147.43 and a 52 week high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $225.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.