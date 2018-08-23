Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 122,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,108,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 411,366 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.24.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent P. Jensen bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 91,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,853.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

