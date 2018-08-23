Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 313,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530,466. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

