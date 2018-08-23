Vincent De P. Mccarthy Sells 3,090 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $362,858.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,823.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRSK stock opened at $117.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.97 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 196.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $24,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.