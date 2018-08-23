Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,770 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $105.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.52.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

