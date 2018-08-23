Vickesh Myer Sells 4,000 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CTO Vickesh Myer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $119,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vickesh Myer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $88,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Vickesh Myer sold 14,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $498,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Vickesh Myer sold 14,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $535,640.00.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.32.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

