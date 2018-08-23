VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of VICI Properties worth $44,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 152.87 and a current ratio of 152.87. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.19 million. research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Citigroup reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

