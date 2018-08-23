Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) CFO Robert Harry Beechey Acquires 75,000 Shares

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) CFO Robert Harry Beechey purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Harry Beechey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Robert Harry Beechey purchased 100,000 shares of Vermillion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00.

Shares of VRML traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 150,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,134. Vermillion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative net margin of 398.14% and a negative return on equity of 201.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vermillion stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 379,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vermillion at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRML. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Vermillion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

