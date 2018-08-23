Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.98. 1,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,982. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

