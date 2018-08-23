VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF alerts:

VOOV stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $116.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.