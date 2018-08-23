Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,629,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,919,000 after purchasing an additional 891,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,244,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,182,000 after purchasing an additional 525,827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $262.93 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.15 and a 1 year high of $263.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.