Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 624.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 makes up approximately 0.5% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $137.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $137.67.

