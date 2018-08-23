Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Position Cut by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $174.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $145.25 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

