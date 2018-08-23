Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Holdings Trimmed by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 509,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $56.54 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

