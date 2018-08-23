VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) Stake Lowered by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,405 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 252,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

BIZD opened at $17.23 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $17.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.